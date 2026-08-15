Poland held the largest military parade in its history, while the authorities called on people to be prepared for war

On August 15, Poland held the largest military parade in its history in Warsaw, during which more than 2,000 service members and over 300 pieces of military equipment demonstrated the country's defense capabilities. TVP World reports, UNN writes.

Details

The parade took place on Polish Armed Forces Day, celebrated annually on August 15 to commemorate the victory of Polish forces over the Bolsheviks in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw.

More than 60 military aircraft flew over Warsaw. The equipment demonstrated during the event included F-35 fighter jets, which are among the newest additions to the Polish Air Force. At the ceremony, Polish President Karol Nawrocki also promoted 21 military officers.

A separate naval parade took place near Gdynia and Gdańsk on the Baltic coast. More than 20 ships took part, including vessels from Poland's allied countries.

Tusk calls on Poland to be ready for war

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country seeks to avoid war, but to do so it must remain strong and prepared.

We want to avoid war. Only those who are strong, well prepared, truly independent and sovereign will avoid war - Tusk said.

President Karol Nawrocki stressed that Poland has historical experience of wars and understands well the price of independence and freedom. He also called for focusing on the security of the state and future generations.

Today, a falling missile will not ask whether someone votes for one political party or another… Let us not forget that we are one nation - Nawrocki said.

Modernization and new equipment

The parade took place against the backdrop of the large-scale modernization of the Polish army. Poland is actively purchasing weapons and equipment to strengthen NATO's eastern flank amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Among Poland's new weapons are 32 F-35 fighter jets under a $4.6 billion contract, 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, and the new ORP Wicher frigate. Warsaw has also ordered Swedish A26 Blekinge-class submarines.

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In 2025, Poland allocated approximately 4.7% of GDP to defense—the highest figure among NATO countries. In 2026, Warsaw plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

The size of Poland's armed forces currently exceeds 220,000 service members. By 2039, the government plans to increase the size of the army to 500,000 people, including 200,000 reservists.

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