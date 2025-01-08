Poland has decided on the dates of the 2025 presidential election

Today, January 8, the Speaker of the Polish Sejm, Szymon Holownia, announced the dates of this year's presidential elections in Poland. The first round will take place on May 18, and a possible second round will be held in two weeks, on June 1. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

Formally, the presidential election in Poland will be announced in a week, on January 15. Only then will the election campaign begin.

This deadline is related to the constitutional provision that elections cannot be held within 90 days after the end of the state of emergency, and the state of emergency imposed by the government in response to the September floods was lifted on October 16, 2024.

The mayor of Warsaw, candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition party, Rafał Trzaskowski; the president of the Institute of National Remembrance, Karol Nawrocki, supported by the Law and Justice party, announced their participation in the presidential election; Poland 2050 leader Szymon Holownia; Deputy Speaker of the Senate, candidate of the Left Party Magdalena Białań; MP Slawomir Mentzen from the Confederation; MP Marek Jakubiak from the Circle of Free Republicans and Marek Woch from the Nonpartisan Association of Local Self-Government.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says he will not run in the upcoming presidential election.

Poland replaces Hungary as EU Council President: what will change in 2025