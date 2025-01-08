Poland has decided on the dates of the 2025 presidential election

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52353 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148051 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127751 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135344 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134247 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171497 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110736 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164346 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104468 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113958 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130958 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129759 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38618 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100017 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102277 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148047 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171495 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192088 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181300 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129759 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130958 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142998 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151788 views
Poland has decided on the dates of the 2025 presidential election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20911 views

The Speaker of the Polish Sejm announces the dates of the presidential election: the first round on May 18, the second on June 1, 2025. Seven candidates have already announced their participation in the election race.

Today, January 8, the Speaker of the Polish Sejm, Szymon Holownia, announced the dates of this year's presidential elections in Poland. The first round will take place on May 18, and a possible second round will be held in two weeks, on June 1. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

Formally, the presidential election in Poland will be announced in a week, on January 15. Only then will the election campaign begin.

This deadline is related to the constitutional provision that elections cannot be held within 90 days after the end of the state of emergency, and the state of emergency imposed by the government in response to the September floods was lifted on October 16, 2024.

The mayor of Warsaw, candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition party, Rafał Trzaskowski; the president of the Institute of National Remembrance, Karol Nawrocki, supported by the Law and Justice party, announced their participation in the presidential election; Poland 2050 leader Szymon Holownia; Deputy Speaker of the Senate, candidate of the Left Party Magdalena Białań; MP Slawomir Mentzen from the Confederation; MP Marek Jakubiak from the Circle of Free Republicans and Marek Woch from the Nonpartisan Association of Local Self-Government.

Recall 

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says he will not run in the upcoming presidential election.

Poland replaces Hungary as EU Council President: what will change in 202501.01.25, 03:17 • 23465 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
warsawWarsaw
shymon-holovniaShimon Golovnya
polandPoland

