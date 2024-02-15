Poland deployed aircraft during Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

Poland raised its military aviation during the morning missile attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"We warn you that Polish and allied aircraft were involved, which may lead to an increase in noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country," the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said at X.

Reportedly, this happened against the backdrop of "intense activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation, related to the launching of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

It is stated that "all necessary procedures have been taken to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the Operational Command of the Armed Forces is constantly monitoring the situation.

