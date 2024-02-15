Russia's attack on Lviv: more than 10 missiles were fired at the region, infrastructure was hit - mayor

According to preliminary data, more than 10 missiles were fired at Lviv region during the enemy attack. The air defense system worked well, but there were hits to an infrastructure facility, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to preliminary information, more than 10 missiles were fired at our region. Air defense systems worked well on this attack, but we still have one hit on an infrastructure facility. The blast wave smashed out windows in residential buildings on Naukova Street, and also hit a school," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.

According to him, operational services are working at the scene to establish the consequences of the attack.

"Buses will temporarily run along Volodymyr Velykyi Street. The tram is running unchanged," said the mayor.

Lviv suffered an enemy attack: the mayor reports a hit