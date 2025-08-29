Points on security guarantees need to be clarified: Zelenskyy announced with European leaders

Next week, a meeting with European leaders is planned, as it is necessary to clarify points regarding security guarantees and move forward together. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Next week there will be a European track. The Global South. I think we will organize it at the leaders' level, because we need to clarify some points regarding security guarantees. I want us to move in the same direction and understand each other, so I think we will have several meetings on different platforms. I think at the leaders' level, I would call it that - the Washington group and other groups of European leaders. We will meet - Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

On August 28, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Work is underway on each specific component. Next week, the entire configuration will be on paper. Erdoğan is involving his Minister of Defense in the process to understand exactly how Turkey can help in guaranteeing security.