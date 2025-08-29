Points on security guarantees need to be clarified: Zelenskyy announced with European leaders

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
12:28 PM • 2070 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 3546 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 11968 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 29039 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 27824 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 42849 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 65878 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 61673 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 142474 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 70099 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
5m/s
24%
751mm
Popular news
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 28461 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 25730 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 20833 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 5106 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 7494 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 420 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 1006 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 2072 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 3550 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 42852 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Terekhov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 138924 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 168728 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 170655 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 159451 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 189711 views
Actual
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News
S-400 missile system

Points on security guarantees need to be clarified: Zelenskyy announced with European leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

President Zelenskyy plans to meet with European leaders next week to discuss security guarantees. This is a continuation of work on security agreements, which Turkey is also joining.

Points on security guarantees need to be clarified: Zelenskyy announced with European leaders

Next week, a meeting with European leaders is planned, as it is necessary to clarify points regarding security guarantees and move forward together. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Next week there will be a European track. The Global South. I think we will organize it at the leaders' level, because we need to clarify some points regarding security guarantees. I want us to move in the same direction and understand each other, so I think we will have several meetings on different platforms. I think at the leaders' level, I would call it that - the Washington group and other groups of European leaders. We will meet

- Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

On August 28, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Work is underway on each specific component. Next week, the entire configuration will be on paper. Erdoğan is involving his Minister of Defense in the process to understand exactly how Turkey can help in guaranteeing security.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine