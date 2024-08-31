Podolyak: Mongolia should detain Putin, but is unlikely to do so

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the possibility of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's arrest in Mongolia under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the genocide of Ukrainian children during the telethon “United News”, UNN reports .

“There is a warrant for the genocide of children in Ukraine. You have to detain him. Whether he will be imprisoned, whether he will be held accountable for this - this will be determined by the judicial authorities. Mongolia has to detain him. Will it do so? Most likely not. That's why Putin's visit is here, to show that there are no rules, no ICC, and no Rome Statute. That's what Putin wants to do,” Podoliak said on the air of the United News telethon.

The Kremlin announced Putin's visit to Mongolia on September 3, although Mongolia, as a member of the ICC since 2000 and a country that ratified the Rome Statute in 2003, is obliged to comply with the court's decisions. According to these obligations, Mongolia must arrest Putin under the warrant issued on March 17, 2023.

However, on August 30, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the Mongolian government had assured Russia that it would not arrest Putin. On the same day, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Mongolia to fulfill its international duty and transfer Putin to the ICC.

