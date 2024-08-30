Prosecutor General Kostin calls on Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin called on the competent authorities of Mongolia to ensure the execution of the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who plans to visit the country in September. This is stated in a statement by Kostin, cited by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the announced visit of Russian leader Putin to Mongolia, I call on the competent authorities of this country to ensure the execution of the International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of this war crimes suspect - Kostin said.

He noted that the warrant for Putin's arrest in the case of the war crime of mass illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children was issued by the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court in March 2023, and Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, has an obligation to cooperate fully with the ICC under its Article 86.

This means detaining the suspect and handing him over to representatives of the International Criminal Court. Mr. Putin's visit to Mongolia will be the first visit by a Russian leader to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute. We hope for cooperation from representatives of the competent authorities of Mongolia and for the country's leadership to understand the importance of strict compliance with its obligations under international law and preventing impunity for international crimes - Kostin added.

Recall

On September 3, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin plans to visit Mongolia at the invitation of President Ukhnagiin Khurelsukh.

Against the backdrop of the announced visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mongolia, Kyiv called on the country to execute the mandatory international arrest warrantand hand Putin over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Putin has received guarantees from Mongolia that he will not be arrested under an ICC warrant during his visit on September 3. This will be the first trip of the Russian dictator to an ICC member state after the arrest warrant was issued.