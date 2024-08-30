Prosecutor General Kostin calls on Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97382 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 72496 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104785 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101584 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 58703 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212502 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206014 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193772 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220236 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208033 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34709 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48815 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153431 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156467 views
Prosecutor General Kostin calls on Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21562 views

Andrey Kostin called on Mongolia to execute the ICC arrest warrant for Putin during his visit in September. Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obliged to cooperate with the ICC and detain the suspect.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin called on the competent authorities of Mongolia to ensure the execution of the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who plans to visit the country in September. This is stated in a statement by Kostin, cited by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the announced visit of Russian leader Putin to Mongolia, I call on the competent authorities of this country to ensure the execution of the International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of this war crimes suspect

- Kostin said.

He noted that the warrant for Putin's arrest in the case of the war crime of mass illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children was issued by the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court in March 2023, and Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, has an obligation to cooperate fully with the ICC under its Article 86.

This means detaining the suspect and handing him over to representatives of the International Criminal Court. Mr. Putin's visit to Mongolia will be the first visit by a Russian leader to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute. We hope for cooperation from representatives of the competent authorities of Mongolia and for the country's leadership to understand the importance of strict compliance with its obligations under international law and preventing impunity for international crimes

- Kostin added.

Recall

On September 3, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin plans to visit Mongolia at the invitation of President Ukhnagiin Khurelsukh.

Against the backdrop of the announced visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mongolia, Kyiv called on the country to execute the mandatory international arrest warrantand hand Putin over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Putin has received guarantees from Mongolia that he will not be arrested under an ICC warrant during his visit on September 3. This will be the first trip of the Russian dictator to an ICC member state after the arrest warrant was issued.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

