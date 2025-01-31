Plus 1670 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1670 occupants, 3 tanks, 17 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed. The enemy's losses were made public on the morning of January 31 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/31/25 are estimated at:

personnel - 837610 (+1670) persons liquidated

tanks - 9893 (+3)

armored combat vehicles - 20631 (+17)

artillery systems - 22445 (+33)

RSV - 1265 (+1)

air defense assets - 1050 (0)

airplanes - 369 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23573 (+63)

cruise missiles - 3054 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 35552 (+101)

special equipment - 3726 (+1)

The data is being updated.

Recall

Last night, a number of cities in the Rostov region (Russia) came under a massive drone attack. According to local authorities, air defense forces shot down several dozen drones.

Defense forces regain positions near Udachne, enemy occupies Novoandriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState