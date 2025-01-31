Defense forces regain positions near Udachne, enemy occupies Novoandriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

The Ukrainian Defense Forces regained their positions near Udachne. However, Russians occupied Novoandriivka in Donetsk region. This is reported by the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of January 31, the DeepState project updated the map of hostilities. According to the latest information, Ukrainian troops regained their positions near Udachne.

At the same time, analysts report that Russians have occupied Novoandriivka in Donetsk region and advanced near a number of settlements.

Ukrainian Defense Forces regained positions near Udachne. The enemy occupied Novoandriivka and advanced in Nelipivka, Kotlynove and near Shevchenko - the post says.

