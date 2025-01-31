Defense forces regain positions near Udachne, enemy occupies Novoandriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 51146 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 80115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104821 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107979 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103010 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132026 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103671 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113374 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116956 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100683 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 34924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115165 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 40702 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 51146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126877 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132026 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154279 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 11096 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 16474 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109657 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139184 views
Defense forces regain positions near Udachne, enemy occupies Novoandriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30718 views

Ukrainian defense forces regained positions near Udachne. At the same time, Russian troops captured Novoandriivka in Donetsk region and advanced near several settlements.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces regained their positions near Udachne. However, Russians occupied Novoandriivka in Donetsk region. This is reported by the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of January 31, the DeepState project updated the map of hostilities. According to the latest information, Ukrainian troops regained their positions near Udachne.

At the same time, analysts report that Russians have occupied Novoandriivka in Donetsk region and advanced near a number of settlements.

Ukrainian Defense Forces regained positions near Udachne. The enemy occupied Novoandriivka and advanced in Nelipivka, Kotlynove and near Shevchenko

- the post says.

The number of combat clashes on the frontline has increased to 125: where Russians are attacking most actively30.01.25, 21:15 • 42306 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

