The number of combat clashes on the frontline has increased to 125: where Russians are attacking most actively

There were 125 combat engagements at the front. The Russian army is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

"Today, the Russian terrorist state carried out 44 air strikes, dropping 88 drones. In addition, the invaders used 1007 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired over 4,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight took place in the direction of Lypky. The enemy also conducted an air strike in the area of Kozacha Lopan.

The aggressor attacked our positions three times in the Kupyansk sector, near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka. Ukrainian Defense Forces units stopped all the attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Kopanky, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and Kolodyazi. Our soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks. The areas of Nova Kruhlyakivka and Lyman came under air strikes.

In the Siversk sector since the beginning of the day, the enemy made nine attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske, all the engagements were completed. The enemy launched air strikes on Dronivka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Fedorivka, Tikhonivka and Bilokuzmynivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attempted to advance 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka and Krymske, with one engagement still ongoing. They also bombarded Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk and Ivanopillia using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 51 times in the areas of Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasenove, Shevchenko and Dachne. Seven firefights are still ongoing. Bilytske was hit by a guided missile attack.

According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the area amounted to 337 killed and wounded, ten vehicles, one UAV antenna, one satellite communication device, two electronic warfare devices, one ATGM, a Murom-M surveillance complex and three operational and tactical UAVs were destroyed, and two enemy mortars were significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the militants attacked Ukrainian troops' positions near Kostyantynopil once. The settlements of Rozlyv and Komar were hit by air strikes.

In the Huliaipol sector, the aggressor made four attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novopil and Novosilka. Ternove and Temyrivka suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders tried seven times to force our units out of their positions, but failed, and retreated after suffering losses.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operation in the Kursk sector. Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 attacks by the invading army in this area, and enemy aircraft conducted 12 air strikes on their own territory, dropping 16 drones.

