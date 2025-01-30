The number of combat clashes on the frontline has increased to 125: where Russians are attacking most actively

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77322 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95944 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107294 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130498 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103588 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134625 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113416 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116982 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52613 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118517 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113123 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 28866 views
The number of combat clashes on the frontline has increased to 125: where Russians are attacking most actively

The number of combat clashes on the frontline has increased to 125: where Russians are attacking most actively

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42307 views

Over the last day, 125 combat engagements took place, Russians conducted 44 air strikes and launched 1007 kamikaze drones. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors.

There were 125 combat engagements at the front. The Russian army is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

"Today, the Russian terrorist state carried out 44 air strikes, dropping 88 drones. In addition, the invaders used 1007 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired over 4,600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight took place in the direction of Lypky. The enemy also conducted an air strike in the area of Kozacha Lopan.

The aggressor attacked our positions three times in the Kupyansk sector, near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka. Ukrainian Defense Forces units stopped all the attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Kopanky, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and Kolodyazi. Our soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks. The areas of Nova Kruhlyakivka and Lyman came under air strikes.

In the Siversk sector since the beginning of the day, the enemy made nine attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske, all the engagements were completed. The enemy launched air strikes on Dronivka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Fedorivka, Tikhonivka and Bilokuzmynivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attempted to advance 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka and Krymske, with one engagement still ongoing. They also bombarded Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk and Ivanopillia using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 51 times in the areas of Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasenove, Shevchenko and Dachne. Seven firefights are still ongoing. Bilytske was hit by a guided missile attack.

According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the area amounted to 337 killed and wounded, ten vehicles, one UAV antenna, one satellite communication device, two electronic warfare devices, one ATGM, a Murom-M surveillance complex and three operational and tactical UAVs were destroyed, and two enemy mortars were significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the militants attacked Ukrainian troops' positions near Kostyantynopil once. The settlements of Rozlyv and Komar were hit by air strikes.

In the Huliaipol sector, the aggressor made four attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novopil and Novosilka. Ternove and Temyrivka suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders tried seven times to force our units out of their positions, but failed, and retreated after suffering losses.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operation in the Kursk sector. Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 attacks by the invading army in this area, and enemy aircraft conducted 12 air strikes on their own territory, dropping 16 drones.

General Staff: occupation forces lost 1270 servicemen within 24 hours30.01.25, 07:27 • 115467 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

