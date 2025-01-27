Plus 1430 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 96271 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101192 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109145 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111916 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132874 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136312 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103804 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113453 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120663 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 69232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115474 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 41139 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40140 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 96043 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132849 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136291 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167812 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157499 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30810 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40140 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115474 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120663 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140582 views
Actual
Plus 1430 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28817 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1,430 occupants, 3 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other equipment were destroyed, and total personnel losses amounted to 831,620.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1430 occupants, 3 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed. The enemy's losses were made public on the morning of January 27 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 01/27/25 were approximately:

  • personnel - about 831,620 (+1430) people,
    • tanks - 9871 (+3) units,
      • armored combat vehicles - 20,561 (+12) units,
        • artillery systems - 22,339 (+16) units,
          • MLRS - 1263 (+0) units,
            • air defense systems - 1050 (+0) units,
              • aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
                • helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23,327 (+74),
                    • cruise missiles - 3053 (+0),
                      • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
                        • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
                          • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 35,183 (+59) units,
                            • special equipment - 3716 (+1).

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The Russian Defense Ministry reported on a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones in five regions. According to the ministry, 32 drones were intercepted over Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, Orel and Tver regions.

                              Zelensky: Ukrainian weapons return war to Russia and reduce its potential27.01.25, 01:05

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
                              volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
                              ukraineUkraine

                              Contact us about advertising