Plus 1430 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1430 occupants, 3 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed. The enemy's losses were made public on the morning of January 27 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 01/27/25 were approximately:

personnel - about 831,620 (+1430) people,

tanks - 9871 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 20,561 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 22,339 (+16) units,

MLRS - 1263 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1050 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23,327 (+74),

cruise missiles - 3053 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 35,183 (+59) units,

special equipment - 3716 (+1).

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones in five regions. According to the ministry, 32 drones were intercepted over Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, Orel and Tver regions.

