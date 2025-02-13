Plus 1250 occupants and 58 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,250 soldiers, 58 artillery systems and other equipment. Total losses since the beginning of the war have reached 854,280 people.
During the day on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the occupying army lost at least 1250 more soldiers and a number of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/13/25 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 854,280 (+1250) people,
- tanks - 10,040 (+17) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 20,894 (+23) units,
- artillery systems - 23,034 (+58) units,
- MLRS - 1278 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 1063 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25,072 (+153),
- cruise missiles - 3063 (+6),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 37,096 (+168) units,
- special equipment - 3744 (+2) units.
Britain presents Gravehawk air defense system designed specifically for Ukraine13.02.25, 05:52 • 113642 views