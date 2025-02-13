Plus 1250 occupants and 58 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36271 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79241 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100442 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113994 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157516 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101945 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84021 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103806 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157516 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147886 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180078 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86513 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103806 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135924 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137765 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165804 views
Plus 1250 occupants and 58 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28782 views

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,250 soldiers, 58 artillery systems and other equipment. Total losses since the beginning of the war have reached 854,280 people.

During the day on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the occupying army lost at least 1250 more soldiers and a number of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/13/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 854,280 (+1250) people,
    • tanks - 10,040 (+17) units,
      • armored combat vehicles - 20,894 (+23) units,
        • artillery systems - 23,034 (+58) units,
          • MLRS - 1278 (+2) units,
            • air defense systems - 1063 (+2) units,
              • aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
                • helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25,072 (+153),
                    • cruise missiles - 3063 (+6),
                      • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
                        • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
                          • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 37,096 (+168) units,
                            • special equipment - 3744 (+2) units.

                              Britain presents Gravehawk air defense system designed specifically for Ukraine13.02.25, 05:52 • 113642 views

                              Olga Rozgon

                              Olga Rozgon

                              War
                              heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              ukraineUkraine

                              Contact us about advertising