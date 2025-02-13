Plus 1250 occupants and 58 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

During the day on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the occupying army lost at least 1250 more soldiers and a number of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/13/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 854,280 (+1250) people,

tanks - 10,040 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles - 20,894 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 23,034 (+58) units,

MLRS - 1278 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 1063 (+2) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25,072 (+153),

cruise missiles - 3063 (+6),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 37,096 (+168) units,

special equipment - 3744 (+2) units.

