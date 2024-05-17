Pletenchuk: Occupants intensified assault operations in Krynkyi

Russian occupants resumed assault operations and intensified them at Krynky in Kherson region. There are no losses of Ukrainian positions. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Over the last day, the enemy continued attempts to attack in the Orikhivske sector," said Pletenchuk.

According to him, the intensity in Robotyne decreased slightly, there was one assault, but in Staromayorske there were eight.

"(The enemy - ed.) resumed assault operations and intensified them in Krynky, there were 13 attempts to attack there, usually there are much fewer - 4-5. This morning, Krynky were attacked three times, but we are holding the front line, the enemy was forced to retreat with losses. There are no losses of our positions. Therefore, the situation, although tense, is controlled by the Defense Forces in our direction," said Pletenchuk.

Addendum

On May 16, Pletenchuk reported that Russian occupants are intensifying their attempts to storm the south, but without success.