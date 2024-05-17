Pletenchuk: Occupants intensified assault operations in Krynkyi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77803 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106554 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153571 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249954 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174032 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165299 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225699 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33120 views

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33120 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42553 views

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42553 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36748 views

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36748 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61142 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61142 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55096 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55096 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249954 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249954 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225699 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237560 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224384 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224384 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77803 views

06:49 PM • 77803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55096 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55096 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61142 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61142 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112842 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112842 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113746 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113746 views
Pletenchuk: Occupants intensified assault operations in Krynkyi

Pletenchuk: Occupants intensified assault operations in Krynkyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15789 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15789 views

Russian occupants intensified their assault on Krynky, Kherson region, making 13 attempts yesterday and 3 more this morning, but Ukrainian troops held their positions without losses, forcing the enemy to retreat.

Russian occupants resumed assault operations and intensified them at Krynky in Kherson region. There are no losses of Ukrainian positions. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Over the last day, the enemy continued attempts to attack in the Orikhivske sector," said Pletenchuk.

According to him, the intensity in Robotyne decreased slightly, there was one assault, but in Staromayorske  there were eight. 

"(The enemy - ed.) resumed assault operations and intensified them in Krynky, there were 13 attempts to attack there, usually there are much fewer - 4-5. This morning, Krynky were attacked three times, but we are holding the front line, the enemy was forced to retreat with losses. There are no losses of our positions. Therefore, the situation, although tense, is controlled by the Defense Forces in our direction," said Pletenchuk.

On May 16, Pletenchuk reported that  Russian occupants are intensifying their attempts to storm the south, but without success.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast

