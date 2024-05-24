No drastic changes in the enemy's state and position in the south - Pletenchuk

There are no changes in the enemy's state and position in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"This practice exists all the time, because we need to replenish supplies and renew personnel who are leaving. We need to take out the dead and wounded. Therefore, there is constant movement there, but there is no accumulation or creation of any offensive groups. We can say that it is going on as usual. There are no drastic changes in the enemy's state and position in our area of responsibility," said Pletenchuk, answering the question whether the transfer of equipment from Crimea is recorded.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas in the temporarily occupied Crimea notethat Russians have begun evacuating their military from Dzhanka and actively restoring airfields in the depths of the peninsula.