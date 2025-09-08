PlayCity blocked 22 Instagram accounts with a total audience of 2.8 million for illegal gambling advertising

The State Agency for Gambling and Lottery Business Control, PlayCity, has blocked Instagram pages that were spreading illegal gambling advertisements. Among them are Kolya Zalipukha, Olya Filova, and 20 other popular bloggers who encouraged playing online casinos, PlayCity reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that some bloggers showed "winnings," although they themselves were not even registered as casino players. Thus, such "success stories" are merely fiction created for manipulative advertising.

The total audience of these pages exceeds 2.8 million users. The violators were identified thanks to joint actions by PlayCity and citizens. Accounts were blocked through cooperation with Meta - stated in the PlayCity message.

PlayCity also reminded that manipulative advertising of gambling is a violation of the law. The agency's priority is to create a safe environment for gambling participants.

Every appeal helps to clear the information space of illegal casino advertising. Have you seen suspicious gambling advertisements? Report it to us at [email protected] - urged PlayCity.

Addition

Last month, Instagram blogger Rusalka XL posted a video in her stories where she called gambling "useful for mood and concentration" and shared a story about a supposedly significant personal win. As it turned out, the story was fabricated, and the State Agency for Gambling Issues, PlayCity, fined the woman for promoting illegal gambling business.

The Office of the Prosecutor General ensured the transfer of over 2.6 billion hryvnias of arrested assets from the online casino "Pin-Up" to the state budget of Ukraine.