PlayCity blocked 22 Instagram accounts with a total audience of 2.8 million for illegal gambling advertising

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:50 PM • 6884 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 30839 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 23209 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 20409 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 23303 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 24996 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25885 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29158 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 41151 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 63021 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
58%
753mm
Popular news
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 51583 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 64100 views
Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officersPhotoSeptember 8, 08:52 AM • 4436 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideoSeptember 8, 09:27 AM • 29225 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 9028 views
Publications
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 9058 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 64125 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 51593 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 53307 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 139750 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 748 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 64125 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 36843 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 40965 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 72332 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Facebook
YouTube

PlayCity blocked 22 Instagram accounts with a total audience of 2.8 million for illegal gambling advertising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The state agency PlayCity blocked 22 Instagram accounts, including "Kolya Zalipukha" and "Olya Filyova," for illegal gambling advertising. The total audience of the blocked pages exceeds 2.8 million users, and the bloggers' "success stories" turned out to be fabricated.

PlayCity blocked 22 Instagram accounts with a total audience of 2.8 million for illegal gambling advertising

The State Agency for Gambling and Lottery Business Control, PlayCity, has blocked Instagram pages that were spreading illegal gambling advertisements. Among them are Kolya Zalipukha, Olya Filova, and 20 other popular bloggers who encouraged playing online casinos, PlayCity reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that some bloggers showed "winnings," although they themselves were not even registered as casino players. Thus, such "success stories" are merely fiction created for manipulative advertising.

The total audience of these pages exceeds 2.8 million users. The violators were identified thanks to joint actions by PlayCity and citizens. Accounts were blocked through cooperation with Meta

- stated in the PlayCity message.

PlayCity also reminded that manipulative advertising of gambling is a violation of the law. The agency's priority is to create a safe environment for gambling participants.

Every appeal helps to clear the information space of illegal casino advertising. Have you seen suspicious gambling advertisements? Report it to us at [email protected]

- urged PlayCity.

Addition

Last month, Instagram blogger Rusalka XL posted a video in her stories where she called gambling "useful for mood and concentration" and shared a story about a supposedly significant personal win. As it turned out, the story was fabricated, and the State Agency for Gambling Issues, PlayCity, fined the woman for promoting illegal gambling business.

The Office of the Prosecutor General ensured the transfer of over 2.6 billion hryvnias of arrested assets from the online casino "Pin-Up" to the state budget of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Fake news
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine