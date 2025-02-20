ukenru
Picasso and Rembrandt paintings were forged: an underground workshop was exposed in Italy

Picasso and Rembrandt paintings were forged: an underground workshop was exposed in Italy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30242 views

The Italian police discovered a workshop where fakes of famous paintings of the XIX-XX centuries were made. The police seized 71 paintings and materials for their production along with fake certificates of authenticity.

Italian police have uncovered an underground workshop where fakes of paintings by Picasso, Rembrandt and other famous artists were made. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, an underground workshop where copies of the famous ones were made was discovered in Rome. 

The police seized 71 paintings, some of which were completed and others half-finished. They were found in a small workshop along with a variety of painting materials, including hundreds of tubes of paint, brushes, stencils and canvases of various sizes, as well as art catalogs that the fraudsters used to sell the works

- The Guardian says in its report .

They were found in a small workshop along with a variety of drawing materials, including hundreds of tubes of paint, brushes, stencils and canvases of various sizes, as well as art catalogs that the fraudsters used to sell the works online.

Image

The fraudsters also forged certificates that “guaranteed” the authenticity of the paintings. 

It is noted that the investigation began after the police monitored the sales outlets and found hundreds of paintings of dubious quality signed by artists who worked in the XIX and XX centuries.

Recall

Scientists have discoveredthat trees in paintings by famous artists follow the mathematical laws of natural branching. The study showed that the parameter α in artworks varies from 1.5 to 2.8, just like in natural trees.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

