Picasso and Rembrandt paintings were forged: an underground workshop was exposed in Italy

Italian police have uncovered an underground workshop where fakes of paintings by Picasso, Rembrandt and other famous artists were made. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

According to the newspaper, an underground workshop where copies of the famous ones were made was discovered in Rome.

The police seized 71 paintings, some of which were completed and others half-finished. They were found in a small workshop along with a variety of painting materials, including hundreds of tubes of paint, brushes, stencils and canvases of various sizes, as well as art catalogs that the fraudsters used to sell the works - The Guardian says in its report .

The fraudsters also forged certificates that “guaranteed” the authenticity of the paintings.

It is noted that the investigation began after the police monitored the sales outlets and found hundreds of paintings of dubious quality signed by artists who worked in the XIX and XX centuries.

