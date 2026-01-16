$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Petr Pavel's visit to Ukraine: Czech President arrives in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on January 16, where he was met by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha. The visit aims to deepen strategic partnership, defense cooperation, and peace efforts.

Petr Pavel's visit to Ukraine: Czech President arrives in Kyiv
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

On Friday, January 16, Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv as part of his visit to Ukraine. He was met at the Ukrainian capital's railway station by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

We look forward to substantive talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deepen our strategic partnership, defense cooperation, and peace efforts. We are grateful to the Czech Republic and its people for supporting Ukraine.

- the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reads.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Ukraine on January 15 as part of a working visit. He began his visit in the Lviv region, meeting with the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

The Czech president also stated that Ukraine needs perseverance and direct support, not sympathy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

