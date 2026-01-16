Petr Pavel's visit to Ukraine: Czech President arrives in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on January 16, where he was met by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha. The visit aims to deepen strategic partnership, defense cooperation, and peace efforts.
On Friday, January 16, Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv as part of his visit to Ukraine. He was met at the Ukrainian capital's railway station by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.
Details
We look forward to substantive talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deepen our strategic partnership, defense cooperation, and peace efforts. We are grateful to the Czech Republic and its people for supporting Ukraine.
Recall
Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Ukraine on January 15 as part of a working visit. He began his visit in the Lviv region, meeting with the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.
The Czech president also stated that Ukraine needs perseverance and direct support, not sympathy.