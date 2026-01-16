Petr Pavel's visit to Ukraine: Czech President arrives in Kyiv

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

On Friday, January 16, Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv as part of his visit to Ukraine. He was met at the Ukrainian capital's railway station by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

We look forward to substantive talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deepen our strategic partnership, defense cooperation, and peace efforts. We are grateful to the Czech Republic and its people for supporting Ukraine. - the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reads.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Ukraine on January 15 as part of a working visit. He began his visit in the Lviv region, meeting with the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

The Czech president also stated that Ukraine needs perseverance and direct support, not sympathy.