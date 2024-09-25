Petition to dismiss Olena Duma from the post of Head of ARMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105115 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169570 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139264 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143920 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139340 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183311 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112105 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101251 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111022 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113153 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 56188 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 62681 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173748 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201113 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190001 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142426 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142415 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138491 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155333 views
Petition to dismiss Olena Duma from the post of Head of ARMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14429 views

A petition to dismiss Olena Duma from the post of head of the ARMA was posted on the Cabinet of Ministers' website. The initiators accuse her of having ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

A petition has been posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets, UNN reports.

In the text, the author of the petition noted that there are serious doubts about the effective leadership of Olena Duma, as recent facts indicate her possible involvement with pro-Russian politicians and point to possible abuses. In particular, the author recalled how Ukraine almost lost the luxury yacht of the former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk due to “inaction and mismanagement” on the part of Duma

In addition, the media and the public have repeatedly raised suspicions that the ARMA leadership may be using its powers for corrupt purposes, in particular, when transferring assets for use or selling them. Such actions may cause significant losses to the state and citizens

- the petition reads.

In addition, the initiators emphasized the lack of transparency in ARMA's activities, as reports on the agency's activities “often do not reflect the real picture” of asset management and the agency's performance. Moreover, there has never been an external independent audit of ARMA's work.

“In view of the above, we urge you to initiate a review of Olena Duma's performance as Head of the ARMA and decide on her dismissal. We believe that only competent and honest leadership can ensure the effective functioning of the agency, which plays an important role in fighting corruption and protecting the public interest,” the petition reads.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk notedthat it was his team that initiated the petition, as “there are more than enough reasons to dismiss the Duma”.

At the same time, he said, there are two main reasons that prevent Olena Duma from working as the head of the ARMA: 

  1. Cooperation with pro-Russian politicians-collaborators is aimed at protecting their seized assets (example , the story of Medvedchuk's yacht).
  2. Inefficient use of seized assets managed by the ARMA, which causes multimillion-dollar losses to the belligerent state (for example, non-use of railway cars), which in time of war should be qualified exclusively as sabotage.

“So, sign the petition for the dismissal of #GosDuma Olena Duma from the post of head of the ARMA and cleanse your state from looters and enemy saboteurs,” Mosiychuk called.

If the petition receives 25,000 votes, it will be considered by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. There are 90 days to collect signatures. 

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

