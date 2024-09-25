Petition to dismiss Olena Duma from the post of Head of ARMA

A petition has been posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets, UNN reports.

In the text, the author of the petition noted that there are serious doubts about the effective leadership of Olena Duma, as recent facts indicate her possible involvement with pro-Russian politicians and point to possible abuses. In particular, the author recalled how Ukraine almost lost the luxury yacht of the former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk due to “inaction and mismanagement” on the part of Duma.

In addition, the media and the public have repeatedly raised suspicions that the ARMA leadership may be using its powers for corrupt purposes, in particular, when transferring assets for use or selling them. Such actions may cause significant losses to the state and citizens - the petition reads.

In addition, the initiators emphasized the lack of transparency in ARMA's activities, as reports on the agency's activities “often do not reflect the real picture” of asset management and the agency's performance. Moreover, there has never been an external independent audit of ARMA's work.

“In view of the above, we urge you to initiate a review of Olena Duma's performance as Head of the ARMA and decide on her dismissal. We believe that only competent and honest leadership can ensure the effective functioning of the agency, which plays an important role in fighting corruption and protecting the public interest,” the petition reads.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk notedthat it was his team that initiated the petition, as “there are more than enough reasons to dismiss the Duma”.

At the same time, he said, there are two main reasons that prevent Olena Duma from working as the head of the ARMA:

Cooperation with pro-Russian politicians-collaborators is aimed at protecting their seized assets (example , the story of Medvedchuk's yacht). Inefficient use of seized assets managed by the ARMA, which causes multimillion-dollar losses to the belligerent state (for example, non-use of railway cars), which in time of war should be qualified exclusively as sabotage.

“So, sign the petition for the dismissal of #GosDuma Olena Duma from the post of head of the ARMA and cleanse your state from looters and enemy saboteurs,” Mosiychuk called.

If the petition receives 25,000 votes, it will be considered by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. There are 90 days to collect signatures.