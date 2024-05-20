Persons liable for military service may receive calls at work - Ministry of Defense

According to the law on mobilization, employers can serve a call-up notice to a person liable for military service. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin in a weekly digest, UNN reports .

Details

According to the spokesperson, in accordance with Regulation No. 563, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of executive bodies of village, town and city councils, as well as employers, heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations, are to notify, serve summonses, and familiarize themselves with orders to report to the TCC.

Context

On May 18, specific provisions of the law on mobilization came into force. Now, all persons liable for military service must update their information - phone number, e-mail, if any, and actual place of residence - within 60 days. This can be done in three ways - through the TCC, the ASC or an electronic cabinet.

