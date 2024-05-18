Strengthening mobilization: who can have their cars taken away for the needs of the Armed Forces

Representatives of the TCC and JV can seize a vehicle for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces if they own more than one vehicle. This UNN learned from the law on strengthening mobilization, which came into force today.

Details

A vehicle owned by a citizen is not subject to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations if the citizen does not have ownership rights to other vehicles - the law says.

That is, if a person has two vehicles, one may be seized for the needs of the AFU. The vehicle can be mobilized by representatives of the TCC and the JV.

Vehicles are returned to the owner within 30 calendar days from the date of demobilization.

Recall

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that with the adoption of the law on mobilization, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to oblige businesses to register all vehicles at their disposal for military service and may also ban the movement of these vehicles outside the region of registration.

