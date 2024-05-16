Ukraine wants to ban businesses from moving vehicles outside the region of registration: MP gives details

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84318 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108013 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150826 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154811 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250954 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174263 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165501 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226233 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34774 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32835 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66916 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35114 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61122 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226233 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224782 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61122 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66916 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113032 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113918 views
Ukraine wants to ban businesses from moving vehicles outside the region of registration: MP gives details

Ukraine wants to ban businesses from moving vehicles outside the region of registration: MP gives details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22970 views

With the adoption of the mobilization law, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to oblige businesses to register all vehicles with military units, potentially prohibiting their movement outside the region of registration, which could lead to the shutdown of many companies in Ukraine.

With the adoption of the law on mobilization, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to oblige businesses to register all vehicles at their disposal for military service, and may also ban the movement of these vehicles outside the region of registration. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zheleznyak, during the consideration of the mobilization draft law, several issues were raised that concerned business vehicles that are registered with the military. The Cabinet of Ministers should determine how this rule will work at today's meeting by approving a resolution.

"I don't want to spread treason (maybe this resolution has been changed), but the document I saw says that all business vehicles must be registered with the military. Including passenger cars. And then it turns out that the Resolution from May 18 will prohibit legal entities from moving vehicles that are registered with the military (and these are all except motorcycles) not only abroad, but also outside the region of registration (except for adjacent regions). Once again, to everyone. Delivery services, carriers, and the post office will have to work only by transshipment on the borders of the regions. Imports or exports will be allowed only on foreign transport," Zheleznyak said.

He added that there is a risk that this will actually stop the work of many businesses in Ukraine.

"I do not believe that anyone could have intended this, so I ask the Cabinet of Ministers to correct the resolution before it is adopted. From the text of the draft resolution that I have seen, it appears that the concept of a vehicle that is "intended" and that "may be intended" for additional equipment is blurred. Such a seemingly small difference can lead to the fact that all vehicles of legal entities will not be able to travel either abroad or to another unrelated region," the MP added.

Recall

The law on strengthening mobilization, which will come into force this Saturday, providesfor, among other things, the confiscation of cars from citizens for the needs of the Armed Forces if they own more than one car.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

