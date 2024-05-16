Ukraine wants to ban businesses from moving vehicles outside the region of registration: MP gives details

With the adoption of the law on mobilization, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to oblige businesses to register all vehicles at their disposal for military service, and may also ban the movement of these vehicles outside the region of registration. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zheleznyak, during the consideration of the mobilization draft law, several issues were raised that concerned business vehicles that are registered with the military. The Cabinet of Ministers should determine how this rule will work at today's meeting by approving a resolution.

"I don't want to spread treason (maybe this resolution has been changed), but the document I saw says that all business vehicles must be registered with the military. Including passenger cars. And then it turns out that the Resolution from May 18 will prohibit legal entities from moving vehicles that are registered with the military (and these are all except motorcycles) not only abroad, but also outside the region of registration (except for adjacent regions). Once again, to everyone. Delivery services, carriers, and the post office will have to work only by transshipment on the borders of the regions. Imports or exports will be allowed only on foreign transport," Zheleznyak said.

He added that there is a risk that this will actually stop the work of many businesses in Ukraine.

"I do not believe that anyone could have intended this, so I ask the Cabinet of Ministers to correct the resolution before it is adopted. From the text of the draft resolution that I have seen, it appears that the concept of a vehicle that is "intended" and that "may be intended" for additional equipment is blurred. Such a seemingly small difference can lead to the fact that all vehicles of legal entities will not be able to travel either abroad or to another unrelated region," the MP added.

Recall

The law on strengthening mobilization, which will come into force this Saturday, providesfor, among other things, the confiscation of cars from citizens for the needs of the Armed Forces if they own more than one car.