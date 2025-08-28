Permission for men under 22 to travel abroad did not affect the increase in passenger traffic - SBGS

The permission for men under 22 to travel abroad from Ukraine has not led to an increase in passenger traffic at checkpoints. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The permission for men aged 18-22 to travel abroad has not affected the increase in passenger traffic. We also inform that this is not the basis for a large passenger flow, as some information resources are currently trying to present it. - the message states.

The State Border Guard Service emphasized that the summer season is still ongoing, so the overall passenger traffic remains high, especially on the eve of and during weekends.

On weekdays, the state border is crossed by an average of 125-135 thousand people per day in both directions, while on weekends this figure reaches 150 thousand people per day. For example, in the spring months, on weekdays, it remained at the level of 75-80 thousand people. - added the State Border Guard Service.

Today, August 28, men aged 18-22 inclusive have already started to be allowed to leave Ukraine.

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.