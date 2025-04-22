In Ukraine, Member of Parliament Mykola Zhyk, who previously represented the Party of Regions, has died at the age of 48.

People's Deputy Mykola Zhuk died at the age of 48. It is reported that his death was preceded by a long illness, UNN writes with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies of Ukraine, the leadership and employees of the Parliament's Apparatus express their sincere condolences on the death of Mykola Zhuk, people's deputy of Ukraine of the VII convocation, after a long illness - the message reads.

It is reported that in the Verkhovna Rada, Zhuk headed the subcommittee on youth policy, family and childhood of the Committee on Family, Youth Policy, Sports and Tourism.

"We express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Eternal memory," the message reads.

What is known about Mykola Zhuk

Mykola Vasyliovych Zhuk was born on November 26, 1979 in Mykolaiv region. In 2006-2010 he was a deputy of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, as well as the deputy chairman of the Mykolaiv Regional Organization of the Party of Regions.

In 2010, Zhuk was elected a deputy of the Mykolaiv Regional Council from district No. 7 (Berezneguvatskyi district). Since 2010, he has been the head of the Party of Regions faction in the Mykolaiv Regional Council, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Department of Youth and Sports.

In the 2012 parliamentary elections, he was elected a People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Party of Regions in the single-member majority constituency No. 129 of the Mykolaiv region. According to the results of the voting, he won, gaining 48.04% of the votes.

He held the position of chairman of the subcommittee on youth policy, family and childhood of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on family, youth policy, sports and tourism.

In July 2011, he became the president of the Mykolaiv Municipal Basketball Club. He held this position until April 2015.

Addition

People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation Volodymyr Moroz from the "Restoration of Ukraine" group died at the age of 57. His death was confirmed by the Verkhovna Rada and his son.