People's Artist of Ukraine Bohdan Stashkiv died in an accident in Transcarpathia

People's Artist of Ukraine Bohdan Stashkiv died in a traffic accident in Transcarpathia. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk, UNN reports.

"The tragedy happened in the Zakarpattia region. Our countryman died suddenly, and doctors are still fighting for his wife's life," Onyshchuk said.

Details

Bohdan Stashkiv was born in the Rohatyn region. He worked for a long time in Tysmenytsia, where he headed the culture department. The artist toured Europe, Canada, and the United States of America with great success, popularizing Ukrainian songs.

In the early 2000s, the singer founded the children's competition-festival "West of the XXI Century" and was actively involved in research in the field of art and culture. He also did charity work.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family of Bohdan Stashkiv and to everyone who loved and appreciated his work. May his songs always live in our hearts," Onyshchuk summarized.