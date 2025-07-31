People without AI glasses will be at a disadvantage in the future - Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expanded on his optimistic ideas that glasses will become the primary way users interact with artificial intelligence in the coming years. This is reported by UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

During Meta's second-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg told investors that he believes people without AI glasses will be at a disadvantage in the future.

I continue to believe that glasses are essentially going to be the ideal form factor for AI because you can allow the AI to see what you see throughout the day, hear what you hear, and talk to you, - Zuckerberg said during the earnings call.

Zuckerberg believes that adding a display to these glasses will unlock greater value, whether it's a wider holographic field of view, as with Meta's next-generation Orion AR glasses, or a smaller display that can come in everyday AI glasses.

"I think in the future, if you don't have AI glasses — or some way of interacting with AI — you're probably going to be at a pretty significant cognitive disadvantage compared to other people," he added. - Zuckerberg added.

Meta has focused on creating smart glasses, such as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and, more recently, the Oakley Meta glasses. These glasses allow users to listen to music, take photos or videos, and ask Meta AI questions, including about what they see. These wearables have been an unexpected hit for the company, with Ray-Ban Meta sales revenue more than tripling year-over-year, according to eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

But Zuckerberg believes more can be done with displays.

"This is… what we've been pushing for the most with Reality Labs over the last 5-10 years — essentially exploring all these different things," he said. - he said.

