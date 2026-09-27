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People were evacuated in Britain due to an explosives emergency at a US air base; arrests were made

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Several men were arrested near RAF Fairford on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act. Residents were evacuated.

People were evacuated in Britain due to an explosives emergency at a US air base; arrests were made

Several men have been arrested in Britain on suspicion of offences under explosives legislation after an emergency was declared at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Bomb disposal experts were sent to the village of Welford after heightened security measures were introduced, including fortifying the entrances to the base. Police checkpoints and armed officers were also seen in the area over the weekend.

Amid heightened security at the airbase in Gloucestershire, which is used by US forces, residents of nearby houses were evacuated, while military personnel inspected a number of vehicles. The evacuees were taken to a local leisure centre.

In recent months, the base has become a focus of protests over the British government’s decision to allow the United States to use it to launch strikes against Iranian missile facilities attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the United Kingdom against allowing US bombers to take off from the base. At the time, a government spokesperson said: "Our armed forces are ready to protect the United Kingdom from any attacks — whether on our territory or from abroad. Britain is ready to defend itself around the clock".

Gloucestershire Police said: "An evacuation of residents from a number of properties is currently taking place in the Welford area following the declaration of an emergency. This follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act. We are working closely with our partners and implementing well-rehearsed contingency plans".

A police spokesperson added that the situation was under control and assured local residents that there was no cause for alarm.

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Armed police restricted access to the base’s main gates, while on Sunday morning a large number of emergency vehicles were seen in Fairford — a village near the base — including police cars, ambulances and fire engines.

A US Air Force spokesperson said they would not discuss specific measures taken to ensure the security of personnel. "The 501st Combat Support Wing and our other wings based in the United Kingdom remain vigilant and will take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of US military personnel, civilian staff, contractors and their families," the spokesperson said.

"We continuously assess a range of factors that determine the measures we implement or adjust to protect our facilities, personnel and their families".

South Cotswolds Liberal Democrat MP Roz Savage called the situation "concerning", but said that, according to the information available, it had been "contained". She added: "I have contacted the police for further information, and I was told that the incident is believed to have been contained. I want to thank the law enforcement officers for their work".

In May, the Royal International Air Tattoo, an air show usually held at the base, was cancelled due to the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Antonina Tumanova

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