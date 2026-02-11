People fall passionately in love only twice on average in their lives - study

On average, adults experience passionate love about twice in their lifetime. This is reported by Phys.org, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, researchers surveyed 10,036 single adults aged 18 to 99 from across the United States. Participants were asked: "How many times in your life have you been passionately in love?" On average, respondents named the figure 2.05. The results were distributed as follows: 14% never experienced passionate love, 28% - once, 30% - twice, 17% - three times, 11% - four or more times.

People constantly talk about falling in love, but this is the first study that actually asks how many times it happens in a lifetime. - said Dr. Amanda Hesselsman, a scientist at the Kinsey Institute and lead author of the study.

And also added: "For most people, passionate love turns out to be something that happens only a few times throughout life."

The study showed that the experience of passionate love hardly differs between different demographic groups. Similar results were obtained among heterosexual, gay, lesbian, and bisexual participants.

Older people reported slightly more experiences of passionate love than younger people, suggesting that while most people experience it in their youth, passionate love can still occur later in life. Men also reported slightly more experiences than women, and this difference is driven by heterosexual men compared to heterosexual women. Importantly, any differences were minor. - the study says.

The researchers believe that these data will help to better understand how people experience love throughout life and what expectations they form regarding romantic relationships.

