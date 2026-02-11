$43.030.02
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
09:00 AM • 7052 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 13304 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 28897 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 31129 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
February 10, 05:38 PM • 28952 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 30179 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 24516 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19645 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
February 10, 01:08 PM • 22655 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
09:00 AM • 7056 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

Psychologist Mykola Oliynyk explained Gary Chapman's concept of "five love languages" as a practical approach to understanding care. He noted that love languages can change and are not a strict scientific law.

Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Photo: pixabay

Why do partners love each other but still feel unheard? Psychologist-coach Mykola Oliynyk told UNN journalist more about what the "five love languages" actually mean from a psychological point of view and whether this concept works in real life.

Details

The concept of the five love languages was proposed by Gary Chapman as a practical approach to understanding how people perceive care and intimacy. He identified the following love languages: words of affirmation (approval), quality time, gifts, acts of service (help), and physical touch.

The concept of the five love languages is a practical approach that describes how people perceive love and care differently. It's not about love itself, but about the way it's read: for some, words are important, for others, actions, time, or tactility. In everyday relationships, this model works as a translator and as a tool for awareness and communication.

- explains the psychologist.

Often, partners do not feel loved even when both are sincerely trying. As a result, a feeling of distance may appear, although the feelings have not disappeared, the specialist emphasizes.

How to improve your intimate life and achieve sexual harmony21.02.25, 22:15 • 39946 views

Everyone expresses love the way they are used to, not the way their partner needs it. For example, one person demonstrates care through actions and responsibility, while another expects emotional intimacy or words of support. As a result, both try, but seem to "speak different languages." This creates a feeling of loneliness in the couple, although love is actually present.

- says Mykola Oliynyk.

You can understand your own love language by paying attention to your reactions, the psychologist explains. Most often, the answer is hidden in what hurts us or, conversely, what fills us the most.

The easiest way to determine your love language is to look at your reactions: what offends you most when it's not there, what fills and calms you most, what manifestations of care you remember for years. It's also important to observe your partner, not just take tests. Real needs are always visible in daily behavior, not just in answers to questions.

 - emphasizes Mykola Oliynyk.

At the same time, love languages are not constant for life, the psychologist emphasized. They can change under the influence of circumstances, stress, or new roles in relationships.

Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved10.01.26, 17:04 • 74266 views

Love languages can change depending on stress, parenthood, illness, loss, or stages of relationship development. For example, during a period of exhaustion, a person needs actions and support, not romance.

- emphasized Mykola Oliynyk.

The psychologist claims that this concept of the five love languages is not a strict scientific law, but it can be a useful tool for a couple.

From a psychological point of view, it is not a strict scientific law, but a useful model. It works well for improving communication, reducing misunderstandings, and realizing expectations in a couple. But it does not work if there is violence, betrayal, or manipulation in the relationship, if partners use love languages as a demand: "love me this way or leave," or if basic values, safety, and respect are ignored. Love languages do not replace maturity, responsibility, and willingness to hear each other.

 - explained the psychologist.

Love languages are not about how to make your partner love "correctly," but about how to learn to see and understand love in different forms and manifestations, Mykola Oliynyk concluded.

A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov Center22.01.26, 10:25 • 14176 views

Alla Kiosak

