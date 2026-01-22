A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov Center

Photo: O.O. Shalimov NSSCT

Employees of the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology witnessed the birth of a new family. A seriously wounded soldier married a girl, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the O.O. Shalimov NSSCT.

Details

Denys and Milena met last year in a cafe in Kramatorsk. Denys was there on duty, and Milena was a local resident. According to the young man, they realized that they could not live without each other.

Last November, Denys sustained a severe mine-blast injury, affecting his left arm, both legs, abdominal organs, and an eye.

It would have been possible to save the limbs if the wounded man had been evacuated from the position near Kostiantynivka in time. But the only road was heavily shelled by the enemy. During the ischemia (approximately 10-12 hours), the young man developed tourniquet syndrome, tissue necrosis began, and both legs and the left arm had to be amputated. - the report says.

Then there were operations in Kharkiv, and then the man was transferred to the Shalimov Center. Denys stayed in the intensive care unit for a long time: his beloved girlfriend was by his side.

Without waiting for discharge, the lovers decided to get married right on the territory of our hospital last Saturday. This is a story not only about love, but also about strength of spirit, loyalty and support. About the decision to be together - despite the pain, trials and uncertainty. - reported the center.

