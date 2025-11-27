How the Shalimov Center Overcomes Immune Barriers: Secrets of Successful Transplants

$42.300.10
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk direction
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his aging
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advance
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effort
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 17048 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
How the Shalimov Center Overcomes Immune Barriers: Secrets of Successful Transplants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The O. O. Shalimov National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology ensures the success of transplants through precise donor and recipient matching based on HLA antigens and continuous monitoring of patients' immune systems. This allows patients with terminal organ failure to live long and fulfilling lives.

How the Shalimov Center Overcomes Immune Barriers: Secrets of Successful Transplants

At the National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology named after O. O. Shalimov, the success of organ transplantations is ensured by precise selection of donors and recipients based on HLA antigens and constant monitoring of patients' immune systems. Thanks to this, patients with terminal organ failure get a chance not only to survive but also to live long and full lives, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there is a paradox in transplantology: the only chance to save a person in the terminal stage of kidney, liver, heart, lung, or pancreatic failure is organ transplantation. But along with the chance comes the biggest challenge: the patient's own immune system, which learns to recognize "self" throughout life and performs this job so well that it perceives any genetically foreign organ as a danger.

Specific proteins — HLA (human leukocyte antigens) — are located on the surface of each nucleated cell. They act as identifiers: "I am self."

When the immune system sees HLA that do not match the genetic "signatures" of the body, a chain of reactions is triggered: lymphocytes are activated, multiply, become cytotoxic, and synthesize antibodies against foreign antigens.

Therefore, complete or near-complete HLA compatibility between donor and recipient and the absence of HLA antibodies is the gold standard that significantly reduces the risk of rejection.

As soon as a patient is included in the "Waiting List" for transplantation, HLA typing is performed — a molecular genetic study that determines the individual set of antigens. This allows the system to automatically select potential donors with a related HLA profile

- say the National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology named after O. O. Shalimov.

The next stage is HLA antibody screening, the so-called PRA test (Panel Reactive Antibody).

This is an indicator of how "alert" the recipient's immune system is.

PRA < 20% — minimal risks.

PRA > 20% — extended testing is required to determine against which specific HLA antigens antibodies have been formed. This avoids transplanting an organ that has "forbidden" antigens.

Immunosuppression after transplantation: Shalimov Center explained how it works and why it is important24.07.25, 12:09 • 2350 views

Immediately before solid organ transplantation, a study is conducted to determine donor-specific antibodies – Cross-match (CDC-test). This is one of the most important studies, the necessity of which prevents acute solid organ rejection on the operating table.

The selection of a "donor-recipient" pair is carried out only in specialized laboratories equipped with special equipment and staffed by qualified specialists who work around the clock (24/7). In Ukraine, there are only a few such fully functioning laboratories, mainly due to the lack of appropriate specialists and immunologists who would have specializations in transplant immunology.

However, such a laboratory has been established in our Center and successfully operates around the clock, meeting the urgent needs of the Center.

Even ideal compatibility does not guarantee that antibodies will not appear over time, therefore:

  • kidney transplant recipients are tested for donor-specific antibodies every 3–6 months;
    • recipients of other organs — once a year.

      If signs of organ dysfunction appear, the immunogram changes, or HLA antibodies are detected, additional, sometimes urgent, testing is performed. And the "gold standard" for confirming rejection remains a puncture biopsy of the transplant. It is thanks to the thoroughness of these studies that transplantology today can not just prolong life — but give a chance to live long and full lives,

      - added the doctors.

      Shalimov Center spoke about the method of treating fibromyoma and postpartum hemorrhage10.11.25, 13:35 • 4810 views

      Olga Rozgon

      SocietyHealth
      Ukraine