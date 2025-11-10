Shalimov Center spoke about the method of treating fibromyoma and postpartum hemorrhage

For the treatment of uterine fibroids, as well as for bleeding and pathologies associated with hypervascularization, the O. O. Shalimov National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology offers the method of Uterine Artery Embolization, UNN reports.

Details

What uterine artery embolization is, what it is for, and what are the advantages of this method, was explained at the O. O. Shalimov Institute of Surgery and Transplantology.

Uterine artery embolization (UAE) is a minimally invasive endovascular procedure used to treat uterine fibroids (leiomyomas), and sometimes for postpartum hemorrhage or other uterine pathologies associated with hypervascularization.

Let's note a number of advantages of UAE:

no incisions (puncture access);

preservation of the uterus (important for women of reproductive age);

quick recovery (hospitalization 1-2 days);

high efficiency (90-95% reduction in symptoms).

For reference

Myoma, leiomyoma, fibroma, fibromyoma are one hormone-dependent (due to high estrogen levels) benign disease that manifests itself in the growth of dense nodes in various layers of the uterus.

How to treat it

Treatment by endoscopic method is as follows:

During the intervention, through a small skin puncture on the thigh or arm, the doctor inserts a thin catheter into the vessels that supply the uterus. Tiny spherical particles — emboli — are delivered through the catheter, which block blood flow to the myomatous nodes. Deprived of nutrition, the nodes gradually decrease in size and turn into dense connective tissue.

Healthy areas of the uterus are not damaged in this case, because the emboli have a diameter of about 500 microns — they only enter enlarged vessels, characteristic precisely of myoma nodes, and cannot block normal arteries, which are twice as narrow. - reported by the O. O. Shalimov National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology.

As experts emphasize, fibroids without blood gradually decrease or completely disappear.

What to expect after the embolization process:

blood supply to the nodes stops;

myoma tissue undergoes ischemia → necrosis → gradual reduction;

the uterus maintains blood flow through collaterals.

Conclusion

The procedure is practically painless and does not require general anesthesia — the patient is in a state of light medical sleep. In the first hours after the intervention, pain in the lower abdomen may be felt, associated with the anemia of the nodes, however, prescribed painkillers — both narcotic and ordinary — effectively relieve discomfort.

Recall

The Shalimov Center told about endoscopic ligation of esophageal veins. This is a modern method of treating varicose veins in portal hypertension, which is one of the safest.

Shalimov Center told which method of donor kidney removal has become the "gold standard" in transplantology