Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 13765 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 20047 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 45824 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 82660 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 47650 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 42782 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 68771 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26040 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49636 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Pentagon seeks additional $12 billion to maintain F-35 fighter jet readiness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The Pentagon has requested $12 billion from Congress by 2031 for the F-35. The funds are needed for spare parts due to the intensive use of the fighter jets in the war with Iran.

Pentagon seeks additional $12 billion to maintain F-35 fighter jet readiness

The US Department of Defense has sent a request to Congress for an additional $12 billion by 2031 to address critical maintenance issues with fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The funds are needed to purchase scarce spare parts, as the intensive use of aircraft in the war with Iran depletes the fleet's resources. Amid active combat missions carried out from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the full combat readiness level of some models has dropped to a critical 22-28%, which is significantly lower than planned indicators.

Shortage of spare parts and reduced fleet readiness

Auditors from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) indicate that the Pentagon is forced to reallocate parts from un-deployed units to aircraft currently fighting in the Middle East.

This leads to the degradation of the entire fleet, where mission-capable rates significantly lag behind the target of 75-85%. Program representatives emphasize that without financial injections, the logistics situation threatens the US's ability to respond promptly to other unforeseen threats in the world.

From our previous work, we know that the program is increasing the supply of parts to support deployed operations

– noted GAO Director Diana Maurer.

She also added: "But because parts and other supplies are insufficient, un-deployed units suffer."

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
State budget
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
United States Department of Defense
United States Congress
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Iran