Pentagon chief orders U.S. cyber command to halt all activities against Russia

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Pentagon chief orders U.S. cyber command to halt all activities against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43238 views

The US Secretary of Defense has ordered the Cyber Command to cease all operations against Russia. The order does not apply to the NSA and may affect the work of about 5,800 employees.

Pentagon chief orders U.S. cyber command to halt all activities against Russia

Last week, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the US Cyber Command to abandon any planning for action against Russia, including offensive digital actions. This was reported by the Record, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the sources, Hegseth relayed the instruction to the head of Cyber Command, General Timothy Ho, who then informed the organization's director of operations, Marine Corps Major General Ryan Heritage, of the new guidelines.

The sources said that the order does not apply to the National Security Agency, which is also headed by Ho, and its work on radio intelligence directed against Russia.

While the full scope of Hagel's directive to the command remains unclear, it is another indication of the White House's efforts to normalize relations with Moscow after the United States and international allies worked to isolate the Kremlin over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine,

- the publication notes.

According to the sources, the exact duration of Hegseth's order is unknown, although the command has been told that the instructions will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

The sources said that the cyber command has already begun compiling a risk assessment for Hegseth, a report that confirms the organization's receipt of his order, lists current activities or missions that have been halted as a result of the decision, and details potential threats that continue to come from Russia.

The implications of Hagest's instructions for the command's personnel are unclear. The decision is likely to affect 5,800 people, including members of the approximately 2,000-strong National Cyber Mission Force and Cyber Mission Force. They come from the armed forces and are divided into teams that conduct offensive and defensive operations in cyberspace. It is believed that a quarter of the offensive units are concentrated in Russia,

- the publication notes.

However, if the guidance extends to areas such as intelligence and analysis or capability development, the number of those affected by the executive order is much higher. The command may have approximately 2000-3000 employees, in addition to support staff and NSA employees. The organizations share a campus in Fort Meade, Maryland.

Hegseth's instruction comes as the Cyber Command is trying to staff up to combat Mexican drug cartels, eight of which have been officially designated as terrorist groups by the administration. Trump officials have advocated military action against cartel figures and infrastructure to stop the flow of drugs across the border.

The order may also halt some of the command's missions in Ukraine.

Recall

The U.S. State Department halts USAID's investment in rebuilding Ukraine's energy system after Russian attacks. The agency is also reducing its presence in Ukraine from 64 to 8 employees.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
National Security Agency
The Pentagon
White House
Mexico
United States
Ukraine
