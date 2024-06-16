Peace summit discusses return of Ukrainian prisoners home in closed session

The Global Peace Summit held a thematic session on the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula in a closed session - it was about the return home of Ukrainian children, civilians, and prisoners of war. This was reported by the Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

"I emphasize: the topic of these meetings was the return home of Ukrainian children, civilians, and prisoners of war!" Lubinets said.

According to the Ombudsman, the event featured concrete initiatives from the world's states to return Ukrainian citizens, stop violations of their rights, and provide urgent access to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages are held for representatives of international organizations.

"We will work on each idea that is voiced separately.

The Ombudsman's Office team also prepared thematic briefs for the event to tell about the violations of Ukrainian citizens' rights by the Russian Federation, and most importantly, to enlist the world's support for the return of all Ukrainians home," the Commissioner said.

According to him, the session was presented at a high level: presidents of countries, prime ministers, foreign ministers, national security advisers. A total of 39 participants. There were separate invitations to attend: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican diplomat. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović-Burić, also joined the meeting.

The moderators and keynote speakers at the session were Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Har Stere.

Full outcome document of the Global Peace Summit published

Recall

The fourth point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula concerns the release of prisoners and deportees. It states that all Ukrainian citizens held in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, should be released through a full exchange: prisoners of war, internees, civilians, forcibly displaced and deported persons, including children.