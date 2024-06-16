$41.340.03
Peace summit discusses return of Ukrainian prisoners home in closed session

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24765 views

A thematic session behind closed doors at the Global Peace Summit was devoted to the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula, which concerns the return home of Ukrainian children, civilians and prisoners of war held by Russia.

