Peace is essential: Macron assures readiness to increase pressure on Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine and readiness to increase pressure on Moscow. He emphasized the necessity of peace and welcomed new US and EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.
President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, at a meeting in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, assured of support for Ukraine and readiness to increase pressure on Moscow. Macron announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.
Details
"Side by side with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels," he wrote on the social network X.
Macron emphasized that together with European partners and in close cooperation with the United States, France continues to support Ukraine in finding ways to a just and lasting peace.
"As Russia continues to oppose an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, we intend to increase pressure on Moscow," the president emphasized.
Macron welcomed the adoption of new US sanctions against Russia and the measures agreed today by the European Union.
"Peace is necessary," Macron wrote.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed diplomatic aspects and pressure on Russia to end the war, agreeing on an upcoming meeting.