Payments to children with disabilities and the "Schoolchild’s Package" - by what date can an application be submitted

First Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Liudmyla Shemelynets spoke about changes in the system of state support for children and persons with disabilities since childhood, as well as the progress of this year's "Schoolchild Package" program. This was reported by the ministry's press service, according to UNN.

Details

As Shemelynets noted, the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on August 19 comprehensively changes the approach to supporting children with disabilities, people with disabilities since childhood, and their families. It concerns not only increasing state payments, but also developing social services in accordance with a person's individual needs.

Starting January 1, 2027, state social assistance for a child with a disability will amount to at least UAH 8,000 per month. Taking into account the care allowance, total support may amount to UAH 12,000, while for a child with a disability in subgroup A it will be at least UAH 16,000.

According to the first deputy minister, families most often use the "Schoolchild Package" for clothing and stationery. In particular, 28.8% of expenditures go toward family clothing, 27.7% toward children's clothing, and 25.1% toward stationery.

An application to receive the "Schoolchild Package" can be submitted until November 1, 2026.

It should be recalled

Recently, the application period began in Ukraine for a one-time assistance payment of UAH 5,000 under the "Schoolchild Package" program for children entering the first grade in the 2026–2027 school year. Applications are accepted through "Diia" or at the Pension Fund until November 1, 2026.