"Payment" for buying Russian oil: Trump proposed that the EU introduce 100% tariffs against India and China - AFP and FT

The head of the White House joined the negotiations between representatives of the United States and the European Union and, in the context of "countering" the Kremlin's policy, even raised the issue of the possibility of introducing duties of 50% to 100% for buyers of Russian oil - China and India.

Agence France-Presse, citing sources, reported that as part of increasing pressure on Russia to achieve an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, Washington is proposing 100% duties on India and China.

President Donald Trump joined the current negotiations between representatives of the United States and the European Union and stated, according to an official not authorized to publicly discuss these details, about "the imposition of duties of 50% to 100% for such oil buyers as China and India."

Trump's proposal came amid frustration in the White House over the difficulties of concluding a peace agreement and increasingly aggressive Russian air attacks on Ukraine. - writes FT.

Comment of US officials

The source of money for the Russian war machine is oil purchases by China and India. If the source of money is not identified, it is impossible to stop the war machine. - emphasized the official.

According to one of the US officials, they are "ready to act right now," but only if our European partners "support."

Washington is also ready to "repel" any duties imposed by the EU on China and India, another US official said.

