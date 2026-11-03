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Patron the dog got married: Lana became the famous four-legged companion’s bride

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1782 views

The famous bomb-sniffing dog Patron married a dog named Lana. He is known for working with the pyrotechnics specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and for mine-safety campaigns.

Patron the dog got married: Lana became the famous four-legged companion’s bride

The famous Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog Patron, who became one of the symbols of assistance to rescuers during the war, got married. His chosen partner is a dog named Lana. This became known through a post on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

News of the four-legged favorite of Ukrainians getting married appeared on his social media page.

Patron rose to fame through his work alongside bomb disposal technicians from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, whom he helped search for explosive objects. He later became the hero of educational projects dedicated to mine safety.

What the dog Patron is known for

The Jack Russell terrier Patron became one of Ukraine's best-known dogs after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

He participates in educational campaigns that teach children and adults the rules of conduct around explosive objects.

Now, news about his activities has been joined by a personal event — the appearance of his four-legged chosen partner, Lana.

"I saw the thirst for victory" - Rutte recalled Patron and his trip to Chernihiv region14.02.26, 15:24 • 9051 view

Stepan Haftko

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