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The United States has begun working on the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war, the White House says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Witkoff and Kushner are working on a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia at Trump’s direction. The number of prisoners and the timing were not specified.

The United States has begun working on the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war, the White House says

U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have begun work on a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, which could become the largest since the start of the full-scale war. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly announced this on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Witkoff and Kushner, acting on the instructions of President Donald Trump, are actively working with the Ukrainian and Russian sides to achieve an end to the war.

Trump is determined to lead efforts to end the war — Witkoff13.11.26, 04:19 • 23245 views

This week, American representatives held the second round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, and also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In addition, they managed to secure the participation of European partners in future negotiations.

This week, they held the historic second round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, met with Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin, secured the participation of European partners in future discussions, and began work on what could become the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war

— Kelly wrote.

The White House representative called the results of the diplomatic efforts encouraging progress toward peace.

At the same time, she did not specify the exact number of prisoners of war who could be exchanged by Ukraine and Russia, or the possible timing of the exchange.

Prisoner exchange, European involvement and upcoming meetings: Zelenskyy assesses the results of the negotiations13.11.26, 07:22 • 18827 views

Stepan Haftko

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