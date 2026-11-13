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Trump is determined to lead efforts to end the war — Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Steve Witkoff called the talks in Abu Dhabi on ending the war in Ukraine positive. The parties agreed on the largest prisoner exchange.

Trump is determined to lead efforts to end the war — Witkoff

The negotiations in Abu Dhabi on ending the war in Ukraine were "positive"—in particular, the parties managed to agree on the largest prisoner exchange. This was reported after a meeting in Dublin with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, he and his colleague Jared Kushner arrived in the Irish capital on the direct instructions of Donald Trump.

The most important thing is that President Trump is determined to lead the efforts to end this war. Those are precisely the instructions Jared and I received. That is why we flew here this evening to meet personally with the President and report directly on the positive results that we believe we have managed to achieve

—Witkoff said.

He added that the next meeting was already scheduled in his and Kushner’s itinerary, "and we will all work very hard to achieve this goal."

Let us recall

Russian dictator vladimir putin agreed to Europe’s participation in negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine. This was reported after a meeting in Dublin with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by U.S. President’s Special Envoy Jared Kushner.

Putin was alarmed by Zelenskyy and his "greetings" to Trump — what the Russian dictator discussed with Witkoff and Kushner12.11.26, 19:11 • 3502 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
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