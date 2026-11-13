Prisoner exchange, European involvement and upcoming meetings: Zelenskyy assesses the results of the negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized the results of the negotiations held this week. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the main achievements were made in the humanitarian and diplomatic areas.

There will be a release of prisoners, and we expect the largest exchange since the start of this war. The second result: we are involving European representatives even more actively in diplomacy so that they can sit at the negotiating table on equal terms. Ukraine always defends the interests of all of Europe. Third: we are also preparing further multilateral meetings. Diplomacy will remain active - Zelenskyy noted.

He added that the formation of Europe’s future security architecture directly depends on when and how Russia’s war against Ukraine ends, while Ukraine is already the continent’s defensive line.

We remind you

Following a meeting with US presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the European Union would become a full-fledged participant in the negotiation process concerning the end of the war in Ukraine.

Putin agreed to Europe’s participation in talks on the war in Ukraine — Kushner