Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam but is not going to give up – what the star said

American television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian said she is not giving up on her dream of becoming a lawyer despite an unsuccessful attempt to pass the bar exam. After several years of legal studies, the 46-year-old celebrity plans to try again to obtain a license to practice law. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

During the premiere of the second season of the series "All's Fair," Kardashian told Good Morning America journalists that she would continue preparing for the exam, but had not yet decided on a date for her next attempt.

I'm not going to give up trying to become a lawyer. I think this was a major setback, but I want to wait for the right moment when I can do it without a multitude of distractions — she said.

According to the star, her busy schedule makes it difficult for her to find enough time to study.

I don't know when it will happen, because something is always getting in the way. But this is very important to me, and I want to achieve it. And I will — Kardashian emphasized.

Why Kardashian decided to become a lawyer

The celebrity devoted about six years to legal training, but in 2025 she was unable to pass the bar exam.

At the time, Kardashian admitted that the failure had been painful for her because she had devoted a great deal of time and effort to her studies. At the same time, the star decided not to hide the results.

Failure is not a defeat; it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivates me even more — she wrote on Instagram in November 2025.

Kardashian's interest in law also has a family basis. Her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was a well-known American lawyer.

Despite her active work in business, television projects, and film, the celebrity emphasizes that a legal career remains one of her main personal goals.

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