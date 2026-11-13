Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for $4.8 million, setting a "Star Wars" record

Darth Vader's lightsaber, used during the filming of the iconic "Star Wars" films, was sold at auction for $4.8 million. The prop became the most expensive item from the legendary film franchise ever sold at auction. CNN reports this, citing the Heritage Auctions auction house, writes UNN.

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The sword was used during the filming of the 1980 film "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and the 1983 film "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

According to the auction house, the prop was held by actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader, and his stand-in.

The sword from one of the most famous scenes in cinema history

The lot's special value lies in its connection to the iconic scene from the film "The Empire Strikes Back." It was this very sword that Darth Vader held before saying the famous line to Luke Skywalker: "I am your father."

The sale for $4.8 million set an absolute record for items associated with the "Star Wars" franchise.

The previous record belonged to Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. In July, it was sold for $3.75 million at an auction held by the same auction house, Heritage Auctions.

Thus, Darth Vader's prop surpassed the previous achievement by $1.05 million.

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