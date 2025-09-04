$41.370.01
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
02:39 PM • 12396 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 15960 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 20638 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 25543 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 24681 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 20807 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 43038 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40645 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43406 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

LEGO Releases Most Expensive Star Wars Death Star Set for $999.99

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

LEGO has announced the launch of its most expensive Star Wars Death Star set – the Ultimate Collector Series for $999.99, consisting of 9023 pieces. Sales will begin on October 1, 2025, for Lego Insiders members, and on October 4 for everyone.

LEGO Releases Most Expensive Star Wars Death Star Set for $999.99

LEGO announced the launch of a new Star Wars Death Star - Ultimate Collector Series set, priced at $999.99, making it the most expensive constructor set in the brand's history. This was announced by LEGO, as reported by UNN.

Today, the LEGO Group unveils one of the most anticipated LEGO Star Wars sets of all time: the LEGO Star Wars Death Star - Ultimate Collector Series. This 9,023-piece set is the largest LEGO Star Wars set to date and is designed to transport fans to the heart of the Galactic Empire's most iconic space station.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that this set recreates some of the most legendary moments in cinematic history, and fans can build and explore detailed reproductions of the trash compactor, Emperor Palpatine's throne room, Princess Leia's cell, the tractor beam control room, the Imperial shuttle hangar, and much more.

With a compact base and a multi-layered vertical structure, this model has depth and complexity while remaining impressive for display. This epic build includes 38 LEGO Star Wars minifigures, including iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker (in Jedi and Stormtrooper variants), Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine. As a playful nod to LEGO Star Wars video games, the set also includes a Stormtrooper minifigure in a hot tub.

- the company added.

Sales will start on October 1, 2025, for Lego Insiders members, and the set will be available to everyone from October 4. Early buyers will receive a bonus — an exclusive Tie Fighter.

Recall

LEGO announced an official set that recreates the classic Nintendo Game Boy handheld console. It will go on sale on October 1, 2025, and is already available for pre-order for $60.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World