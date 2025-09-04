LEGO Releases Most Expensive Star Wars Death Star Set for $999.99

LEGO announced the launch of a new Star Wars Death Star - Ultimate Collector Series set, priced at $999.99, making it the most expensive constructor set in the brand's history. This was announced by LEGO, as reported by UNN.

Today, the LEGO Group unveils one of the most anticipated LEGO Star Wars sets of all time: the LEGO Star Wars Death Star - Ultimate Collector Series. This 9,023-piece set is the largest LEGO Star Wars set to date and is designed to transport fans to the heart of the Galactic Empire's most iconic space station. - the statement reads.

It is noted that this set recreates some of the most legendary moments in cinematic history, and fans can build and explore detailed reproductions of the trash compactor, Emperor Palpatine's throne room, Princess Leia's cell, the tractor beam control room, the Imperial shuttle hangar, and much more.

With a compact base and a multi-layered vertical structure, this model has depth and complexity while remaining impressive for display. This epic build includes 38 LEGO Star Wars minifigures, including iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker (in Jedi and Stormtrooper variants), Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine. As a playful nod to LEGO Star Wars video games, the set also includes a Stormtrooper minifigure in a hot tub. - the company added.

Sales will start on October 1, 2025, for Lego Insiders members, and the set will be available to everyone from October 4. Early buyers will receive a bonus — an exclusive Tie Fighter.

