After flights were grounded in the United States, widespread Internet outages were reported — authorities commented on the threat of a terrorist attack

In the United States, reports of widespread problems with communications and the internet emerged on November 13 following a nationwide ground stop on flights. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) warned of disruptions to its own systems, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin assured the public that there were currently no signs of a terrorist attack. Associated Press and U.S. media reported this, writes UNN.

Details

The U.S. National Weather Service reported problems with the internet and communications affecting the operation of its systems across the country. As a result, users may be unable to access weather alerts or may receive outdated information.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ground stop because of communication disruptions between air traffic control centers.

The U.S. commented on the possibility of a terrorist attack

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was currently no reason to believe the incident was a deliberate attack. He also emphasized that the situation should not be compared with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

According to the official, passengers and crews of aircraft already in the air are safe, while the relevant services are working to resolve the malfunctions.

At the same time, the exact cause of the widespread outage has not yet been established. U.S. officials do not rule out various technical causes, but there is currently no evidence of a cyberattack.

The timeframe for fully restoring the operation of the aviation systems remains unknown. Authorities warn that resolving the problems could take several hours.

The U.S. has named the reason for the suspension of flights nationwide — what happened