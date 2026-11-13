The U.S. has named the reason for the suspension of flights nationwide — what happened

On November 13, the United States introduced a nationwide ban on aircraft departures from airports following reports of a technical equipment failure. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order on safety grounds, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the FAA statement, all aircraft preparing for departure must remain on the ground until further instructions from the Federal Aviation Command Center.

Due to the emergency circumstances and for safety reasons, a ban on departures has been introduced at all airports by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center. All aircraft preparing for departure must remain on the ground until further notice – the order states.

At the same time, international flights arriving in the United States will be handled on an individual basis.

What is known about the reasons for the restrictions

According to reports from American air passengers and crews, the restrictions are related to a malfunction of equipment or communication systems used by air traffic controllers.

At the same time, the FAA order itself cites emergency circumstances and the need to ensure flight safety, but does not specify exactly what equipment has failed.

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