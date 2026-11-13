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Friday, November 13, 2026 – the day scientists predicted 66 years ago would be the "end of the world"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

The U.S. reported a halt to departures, while drones were detected near RAF Lakenheath. This date was jokingly called the «end of the world» as far back as 1960.

Friday, November 13, 2026 – the day scientists predicted 66 years ago would be the "end of the world"

Friday, November 13, 2026, turned out to be an unusual day. The United States reported a nationwide halt to aircraft departures, while suspicious drones were spotted near a U.S. air base in the United Kingdom. And all of this is happening precisely on the day that American scientists jokingly designated as the "end of the world" 66 years ago, UNN writes.

Details

According to reports, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a temporary ban on departures due to a technical equipment failure. Aircraft were ordered to remain on the ground until further instructions. At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation of the nationwide scale of the restrictions.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the U.S. military reported suspicious drone activity near Lakenheath Air Base. Earlier, local residents reported hearing sirens. The U.S. Air Force assured that the incident had not affected personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure.

Why November 13, 2026, was called the date of the "end of the world"

What is most interesting is that this date appeared in a scientific publication as far back as 1960.

At the time, the journal Science published an article by physicist Heinz von Foerster and his colleagues titled "Doomsday: Friday, 13 November 2026."

The researchers analyzed global population growth rates and created a mathematical model that predicted the world's population would approach infinity precisely on November 13, 2026.

The United States is reporting a halt to all flights, while suspicious drones have been detected near a U.S. base in Britain13.11.26, 23:02 • 5256 views

However, this was not a literal prediction of the apocalypse. The authors used a provocative title to draw attention to the problem of rapid population growth and the limitations of mathematical forecasting.

Over time, demographic trends changed, and the model itself did not come true.

Thus, despite the eerie coincidence of the date, the reports of aviation incidents and the 1960 scientific publication are in no way connected. But for Friday the 13th, the story turned out to be quite symbolic.

The U.S. has named the reason for the suspension of flights nationwide — what happened13.11.26, 23:10 • 26153 views

Stepan Haftko

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