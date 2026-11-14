"Ukrposhta" will issue a stamp featuring lard, garlic and pickles — when it will be released

"Ukrposhta" announced the release of a new postage stamp, "Ukrainian Salo," depicting one of the most famous dishes of Ukrainian cuisine. The stamp will be put into circulation on November 16, and its print run will be 540,000 copies, UNN writes.

Details

The new stamp depicts salo in its traditional combination with garlic, green onions, and pickles.

The issue is dedicated to Ukrainian salo, which has long been not only a popular product of the national cuisine but also one of Ukraine’s recognizable gastronomic symbols.

In total, "Ukrposhta" plans to issue 540,000 copies of the "Ukrainian Salo" stamp. It will officially enter postal circulation on Monday, November 16, 2026.

"Ukrposhta" has changed the operating procedures of its branches because of air-raid alerts: how it will work