"Ukrposhta" has changed the operating procedures of its branches because of air-raid alerts: how it will work

"Ukrposhta" has introduced a new operating procedure for urban branches with multiple service windows. From now on, employees will first accept parcels, while their second priority will be handing them out — both operations will be carried out outside the general queue. This was reported by Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of "Ukrposhta," writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that employees will give priority to accepting shipments, which can be processed outside the general queue. The second priority will be handing out parcels — this will also be done outside the queue. The company explained that the decision was necessary to speed up the movement of shipments due to possible reductions in working hours during air-raid alerts.

According to the CEO of "Ukrposhta," if a parcel is accepted before an alert is announced, it will have a better chance of being sorted and sent out on the same day.

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At the same time, financial services, including pension payments and payment processing, will continue to be provided as usual. "Ukrposhta" noted that such transactions can be completed on the same day even after the air-raid alert has ended.

The new procedure has already been introduced in more than 90% of urban branches that have more than one service window. There, the "Express Window" will operate under the new rules.

The rules for branch operations during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air-raid alert currently remain unchanged. At the same time, "Ukrposhta" is preparing proposals concerning the specifics of the national postal operator's operation during the winter period.

The company names the launch of self-service stations and an increase in the number of parcel lockers as its next step.

The government has established new requirements for the "Air Raid Alert" signal