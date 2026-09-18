The government has established new requirements for the "Air Raid Alert" signal

The Cabinet of Ministers has established new rules for issuing the "Air Raid Alert" signal. From now on, its duration will depend on the level of threat, while the yellow level will be issued differentially by district. UNN reports this with reference to government resolution No. 1128.

The "Air Raid Alert" signal consists of the "Attention everyone" audible signal and a voice announcement about the threat level from means of air attack: "red level," "yellow level - the resolution states.

The duration of the "Air Raid Alert" signal is, when the following is established:

red level - 1 minute;

yellow level - 30 seconds.

If a yellow threat level is established, the "Air Raid Alert" signal is issued differentially by district. The "All Clear" signal is issued by broadcasting the corresponding voice announcement without sounding the "Attention everyone" audible signal.

The government also established that business entities (shopping centers, stores, and so on) must inform personnel and visitors about the availability of a shelter and a safe space by placing signs at the entrances to premises, buildings, structures, or territories, and on their exterior walls, bearing the wording "The facility is equipped with a shelter," or "The facility is equipped with a safe space," or "The facility is not equipped with a shelter," as well as establish procedures for personnel to follow in the event of an "Air Raid Alert" signal.

As a reminder

The Cabinet of Ministers defined the procedure for railway transport operations during yellow and red levels of air raid alert. In particular, at the yellow level, train movement and passenger boarding and disembarking are permitted, whereas at the red level, boarding and disembarking are suspended, and passengers and employees must proceed to shelters.